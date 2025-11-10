No. 13 Arizona hosts Northern Arizona following Davidson’s 21-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays No.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays No. 13 Arizona after Zack Davidson scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-55 win against the Justice Lions.

Arizona finished 24-13 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Wildcats shot 47.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Arizona finished 9-11 in Big Sky play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks shot 45.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

