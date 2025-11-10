No. 12 UCLA hosts West Georgia after Smith’s 26-point game

West Georgia Wolves (1-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -33.5; over/under…

West Georgia Wolves (1-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -33.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on No. 12 UCLA after Josh Smith scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 120-83 victory against the Huntingdon Hawks.

UCLA finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

West Georgia went 4-14 in ASUN action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Wolves averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.3 last season.

