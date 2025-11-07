No. 12 UCLA hosts Pepperdine following Dent’s 21-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -27.5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -27.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA hosts Pepperdine after Donovan Dent scored 21 points in UCLA’s 80-74 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

UCLA finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins gave up 65.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Pepperdine went 2-11 on the road and 13-22 overall a season ago. The Waves averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

