No. 12 UCLA Bruins open season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA hosts Eastern Washington for the season opener.

UCLA went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Eastern Washington finished 6-13 in Big Sky play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

