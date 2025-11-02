No. 12 Ole Miss hosts Norfolk State to open season

Norfolk State Spartans at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ole Miss starts…

Norfolk State Spartans at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ole Miss starts the season at home against Norfolk State.

Ole Miss went 22-11 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.1 last season.

Norfolk State went 12-3 on the road and 30-5 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 22.5 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

