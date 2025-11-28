No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas State Wildcats square off in Cancun, Mexico

Kansas State Wildcats (5-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12…

Kansas State Wildcats (5-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina takes on Kansas State in Cancun, Mexico.

The Tar Heels have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Taryn Sides averaging 5.1.

North Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Brooks is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Laila Hull is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Sides averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Izela Arenas is averaging 9.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.