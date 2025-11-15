No. 12 Louisville hosts Ohio after Brown’s 29-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -31.5; over/under is…

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -31.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville faces Ohio after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points in Louisville’s 96-88 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Louisville finished 14-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio went 16-16 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

