No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones play the Drake Bulldogs, look for 6th straight victory

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) at Drake Bulldogs (1-2)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Cyclones take on Drake.

Drake went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alisa Williams averaging 3.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

