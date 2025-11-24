No. 11 USC hosts Tennessee Tech following Dunn’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-1) at USC Trojans (3-2) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 USC…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-1) at USC Trojans (3-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 USC faces Tennessee Tech after Kara Dunn scored 21 points in USC’s 61-59 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 in home games. USC is eighth in the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 2.4.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in road games. Tennessee Tech averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

USC is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Chloe Larry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 15.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

