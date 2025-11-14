No. 11 Texas Tech hosts Milwaukee following Toppin’s 35-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -28.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech takes on Milwaukee after JT Toppin scored 35 points in Texas Tech’s 81-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Red Raiders shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Panthers gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

