No. 11 Texas Tech hosts Milwaukee following Toppin’s 35-point performance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -28.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech takes on Milwaukee after JT Toppin scored 35 points in Texas Tech’s 81-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Red Raiders shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Panthers gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

