No. 11 North Carolina opens season at home against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 North Carolina opens the season at home against North Carolina Central.

North Carolina went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

North Carolina Central went 4-14 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 9.6 assists per game on 21.4 made field goals last season.

