No. 11 North Carolina begins season at home against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 North Carolina hosts North Carolina Central for the season opener.

North Carolina finished 14-4 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Tar Heels shot 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

North Carolina Central went 9-21 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Eagles gave up 79.2 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

