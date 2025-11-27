No. 11 Michigan State Spartans square off against the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State plays No. 16 North Carolina in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Spartans have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Michigan State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Michigan State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Caleb Wilson is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.