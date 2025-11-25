No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and the East Carolina Pirates square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

East Carolina Pirates (2-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

East Carolina Pirates (2-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and No. 11 Michigan State square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Spartans have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Michigan State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 2-3 in non-conference play. East Carolina averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Michigan State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 15.2 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Joran Riley is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 17.0 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.