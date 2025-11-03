No. 11 Louisville hosts South Carolina State in season opener

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -34.5; over/under is…

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -34.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville opens the season at home against South Carolina State.

Louisville finished 27-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State finished 7-10 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

