No. 11 Louisville Cardinals tip off season at home against the South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -32.5; over/under is…

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -32.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville hosts South Carolina State in the season opener.

Louisville finished 14-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals shot 45.4% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina State finished 13-4 in MEAC games and 7-10 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 6.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.