No. 11 Louisville Cardinals host the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at Louisville Cardinals (2-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville hosts No. 9 Kentucky.

Louisville finished 14-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

Kentucky went 11-10 in SEC action and 4-6 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 84.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

