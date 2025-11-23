No. 11 Alabama faces No. 13 Gonzaga in Las Vegas, Nevada

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) Las Vegas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Alabama will play No. 13 Gonzaga at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 14-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.7 points per game last season, 38.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is the best team in the WCC scoring 18.6 fast break points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

