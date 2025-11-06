No. 10 Texas Tech takes on Sam Houston following Anderson’s 34-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech plays Sam Houston after Christian Anderson scored 34 points in Texas Tech’s 98-60 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

Texas Tech finished 28-9 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Red Raiders allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Sam Houston finished 13-19 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Bearkats averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

