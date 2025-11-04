No. 10 Texas Tech hosts Lindenwood for season opener

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -33.5; over/under…

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -33.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech starts the season at home against Lindenwood.

Texas Tech went 28-9 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 80.9 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc last season.

Lindenwood went 16-17 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 35.5 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

