No. 10 Texas Tech begins season at home against Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders
Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech hosts Lindenwood for the season opener.
Texas Tech finished 15-3 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Red Raiders shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.
Lindenwood went 11-11 in OVC games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 42.2% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
