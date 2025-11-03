No. 10 Texas Tech begins season at home against Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech hosts…

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech hosts Lindenwood for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 15-3 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Red Raiders shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Lindenwood went 11-11 in OVC games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 42.2% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.