Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 10 Texas Tech…

No. 10 Texas Tech begins season at home against Lindenwood

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:59 AM

Lindenwood Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech hosts Lindenwood for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 15-3 at home last season while going 28-9 overall. The Red Raiders shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Lindenwood went 11-11 in OVC games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 42.2% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up