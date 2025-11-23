No. 10 TCU women extend home winning streak to 29 games with 93-57 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez had 24 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez had 24 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 22 points and No. 10 TCU stretched its school-record home winning streak to 29 games with a 93-57 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

Suarez hit two 3s in the first 75 seconds of the game as TCU (6-0) scored the first 18 points.

The Horned Frogs haven’t lost in Schollmaier Arena since falling 77-52 to West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2024, and in their home game Thursday against Tarleton State broke their previous record of 27 in a row. They now have the longest active streak after Norfolk State’s 28-game home winning streak ended in a loss to Hampton on Friday night.

It was third-year TCU coach Mark Campbell’s 100th career win. He is 61-16 with the Horned Frogs after going 39-24 in two seasons at Sacramento State.

Taylor Bigby added 12 points for the defending Big 12 champions, and Donovyn Hunter had 11. Clara Silva had 11 rebounds. Miles also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chazlyn Dettor had 17 points to lead Rio Grande Valley (3-3), while Erin Maguire had 14 and Kayla Lorenz 10.

A 3-pointer by Lorenz with 3:09 left in the second quarter that got the Vaqureros within 39-33. But that was their only points in the final 4 minutes of the half, when Miles had all the TCU scoring in a 9-3 run over that span. The Horned Frogs then ended the third quarter with a 14-0 run.

The Vaqueros were coming off a 65-63 home loss Thursday to Houston, another Big 12 team, after they trailed that game by 17 points.

Up next

Rio Grande Valley opens Southland Conference play at Lamar on Dec. 2.

TCU plays Richmond in the Cancun Classic on Thanksgiving Day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.