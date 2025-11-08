No. 10 Maryland faces Georgetown in non-conference matchup

Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays No. 10…

Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays No. 10 Maryland for a non-conference matchup.

Maryland went 13-4 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Georgetown finished 5-15 in Big East play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Hoyas shot 39.4% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

