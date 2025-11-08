No. 10 Maryland faces Georgetown in non-conference matchup

Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)
College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays No. 10 Maryland for a non-conference matchup.
Maryland went 13-4 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.
Georgetown finished 5-15 in Big East play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Hoyas shot 39.4% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
