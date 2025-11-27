No. 10 Iowa State squares off against Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (4-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and…

Marquette Golden Eagles (4-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (7-0)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and No. 10 Iowa State meet at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Cyclones are 7-0 in non-conference play. Iowa State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Marquette is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Iowa State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is scoring 25.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Lee Volker is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.