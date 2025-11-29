No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones face the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa…

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (8-0)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State takes on Indiana in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Cyclones have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Iowa State has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hoosiers have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zania Socka-Nguemen averaging 5.9.

Iowa State scores 93.4 points, 34.3 more per game than the 59.1 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 16.4 percentage points above the 32.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Jackson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.6 points. Audi Crooks is shooting 74.0% and averaging 24.9 points.

Shay Ciezki is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 22.3 points and 1.6 steals. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

