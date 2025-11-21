No. 10 Florida rolls Merrimack 80-45 as world’s tallest teen scores first collegiate point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu had 14 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, Alex Condon recorded 20 points and…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu had 14 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, Alex Condon recorded 20 points and 11 boards for his third double-double of the season, and No. 10 Florida overwhelmed Merrimack from the opening tip in an 80-45 victory Friday night.

The world’s tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, got the loudest ovation of the night when he checked in with 2:26 to play. The tallest player in college basketball history got fouled the first time he touched the ball and hit a free throw. He also got his first rebound.

It was final November tune-up for the defending national champion Gators (4-1), who next play a Thanksgiving tournament on the West Coast and then have measuring-stick games against No. 5 Duke and third-ranked UConn.

Florida had four players score in double figures, including Thomas Haugh (13) and Boogie Fland (10).

The Gators dominated down low, as expected. They finished with 36 points in the paint and a 53-25 rebounding advantage.

Florida players, coaches and support staff received their diamond-laced, oversized championship rings earlier in the week, and fans in attendance were given equally gaudy but far less expensive replica rings.

The Gators put on a show in front of a packed O’Connell Center, scoring the first 11 points and later using a 19-0 run to take a 32-4 lead with eight minutes to play in the first half.

Merrimack (2-4) battled back but was no match for Florida’s size, speed and athleticism.

Kevair Kennedy led the Warriors with 14 points. Leading scorer Ernest Shelton, coming off a career-high 33 points and a school record-tying nine 3-pointers, missed his first six shots and fouled out with three points.

Florida played without backup center Micah Handlogten, who was held out as a precaution after sustaining a concussion against Miami last week.

Merrimack plays at Penn next Friday.

Florida plays TCU on Thursday in San Diego, part of the Rady Children’s Invitational.

