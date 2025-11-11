No. 10 Florida hosts Florida State after Jones’ 20-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (1-1) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -18.5; over/under…

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (1-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -18.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 10 Florida after Lajae Jones scored 20 points in Florida State’s 101-64 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

Florida went 36-4 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Gators shot 47.1% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Florida State went 8-13 in ACC play and 2-9 on the road last season. The Seminoles averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

