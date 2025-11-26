No. 10 Florida Gators play the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) vs. Florida Gators (4-1) San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU and No. 10…

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) vs. Florida Gators (4-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and No. 10 Florida square off at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Gators are 4-1 in non-conference play. Florida is the SEC leader with 17.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 4.3.

The Horned Frogs have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

Florida averages 86.2 points, 22.6 more per game than the 63.6 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Robinson is averaging 10.8 points.

