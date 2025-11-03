No. 1 UConn opens season at home against No. 20 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals vs. UConn Huskies Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts No. 20 Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals vs. UConn Huskies

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts No. 20 Louisville in the season opener.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 9.2 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

Louisville finished 22-11 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

