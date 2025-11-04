No. 1 UConn hosts No. 20 Louisville to begin season

Louisville Cardinals vs. UConn Huskies Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts No. 20 Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals vs. UConn Huskies

Annapolis, Maryland; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts No. 20 Louisville in the season opener.

UConn finished 37-3 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 22.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 21.0 bench points last season.

Louisville went 22-11 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

