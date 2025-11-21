No. 1 UConn holds off No. 6 Michigan 72-69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 31 points and Sarah Strong added 16 points and 20 rebounds to lead…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 31 points and Sarah Strong added 16 points and 20 rebounds to lead No. 1 UConn to a 72-69 victory over sixth-ranked Michigan on Friday night in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma had said earlier in the week that Michigan might be the best team that his team would play this early in the season. He wasn’t wrong.

UConn (5-0) looked like it would run away with it early, building a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Wolverines (4-1) rallied. They used a 13-0 run to pull to 49-45 heading into the fourth.

Fudd ended a nearly 8-minute scoring drought for the Huskies hitting a 3-pointer to start her own personal 9-0 run and restore a double-digit advantage for UConn.

Michigan wasn’t done, rallying to 68-66 in the final minute on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords with 22.2 seconds left. The Wolverines fouled Fudd 5 seconds later and the guard calmly hit two free throws to restore the two-possession lead.

Swords once again answered hitting a deep 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left, making it 70-69.

Fudd then hit two more free throws with just under 8 seconds left and Michigan couldn’t get a final shot off to tie it.

Swords finished with 29 points and Olivia Olson added 18 for the Wolverines.

NO. 24 NOTRE DAME 61, NO. 11 SOUTHERN CAL 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 1.9 seconds left, KK Bransford scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Notre Dame beat USC.

Hildalgo finished with seven rebounds and five steals and Bransford had eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Vanessa de Jesus added 13 points, five assists and three steals for Notre Dame (4-1). The Fighting Irish, who went into the game averaging 18.0 steals per game (No. 5 nationally), had 16 steals.

Hidalgo, facing defensive pressure near midcourt, darted toward the basket and pulled up for a contested mid-range jumper that capped the scoring. Cassandre Prosper stole Kennedy Smith’s inbounds pass to seal the game.

Kara Dunn hit four 3-pointers and led USC (3-2) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Jazzy Davidson added 14 points but committed eight turnovers. Londynn Jones, who went into the game second on the team in scoring (12.8 per game), was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting.

NO. 17 VANDERBILT 92, ALABAMA STATE 38

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aga Makurat hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Mikayla Blakes added 19 points, and Vanderbilt never trailed as the Commodores beat Alabama State.

Sacha Washington and Ava Black added 11 points apiece for Vanderbilt (4-0) and Aiyana Mitchell scored 10.

Makurat 3-pointers 36 seconds apart to stretch Vanderbilt’s lead to 17-4 with 2:51 left in the first quarter. Ava Black and Makurat hit back-to-back 3 to give the Commodores a 15-point advantage going into the second quarter and they led by double figures the rest of the way.

Kaitlyn Bryant, Amari Franklin and Taylor Smith each scored nine points to lead Alabama State (1-4).

Vanderbilt outscored the Lady Hornets 19-7 from the free-throw line, scored 34 points off 26 Alabama State turnovers and turned 18 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points.

The Hornets shot 27% (13 of 48), made 5 of 18 (28%) from 3-point range and hit 7 of 14 from the free-throw line.

