No. 1 Purdue starts season at home against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue opens the season at home against Evansville.

Purdue finished 14-2 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

Evansville went 8-13 in MVC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Purple Aces averaged 6.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

