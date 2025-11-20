No. 1 Purdue faces Memphis in Nassau, Bahamas

Memphis Tigers (1-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is…

Memphis Tigers (1-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue squares off against Memphis in Nassau, Bahamas.

Purdue finished 24-12 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 29-6 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 22.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

