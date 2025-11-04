No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers open season at home against the Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville Purple Aces at Purdue Boilermakers
West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -32.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue begins the season at home against Evansville.
Purdue finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.
Evansville went 11-21 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
