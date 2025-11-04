No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers open season at home against the Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville Purple Aces at Purdue Boilermakers West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -32.5; over/under is…

Evansville Purple Aces at Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -32.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue begins the season at home against Evansville.

Purdue finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Evansville went 11-21 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.