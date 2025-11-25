Nkrumah’s 18 lead Tennessee State past UNC Asheville 75-73

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah scored 18 points and Dante Harris hit three free throws in the closing seconds…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah scored 18 points and Dante Harris hit three free throws in the closing seconds as Tennessee State beat UNC Asheville 75-73 on Tuesday.

Nkrumah added six rebounds, five assists, and nine steals for the Tigers (3-3). Dante Harris added 17 points while going 5 of 11 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had six assists. Travis Harper II shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kameron Taylor led the way for the Bulldogs (2-4) with 23 points, two steals and three blocks. Toyaz Solomon added 21 points and nine rebounds for UNC Asheville. Justin Wright also recorded 20 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

