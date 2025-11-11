Nkrumah scores 25, Tennessee State takes down Oakwood 114-76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 25 points in Tennessee State’s 114-76 win against Oakwood on Tuesday night. Nkrumah…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 25 points in Tennessee State’s 114-76 win against Oakwood on Tuesday night.

Nkrumah added five rebounds for the Tigers (2-1). Travis Harper II scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Khalil London finished with 14 points.

Jordan Bell finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Ambassadors. Joshua Barnett added 15 points for Oakwood. Tahj Evans finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

