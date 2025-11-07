NJIT visits Fordham after Zuniga’s 24-point game

NJIT Highlanders (1-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0) New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Fordham after…

NJIT Highlanders (1-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0)

New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Fordham after Alejandra Zuniga scored 24 points in NJIT’s 64-51 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Fordham finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 15-15 overall. The Rams allowed opponents to score 61.1 points per game and shoot 38.9% from the field last season.

NJIT went 4-12 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shot 40.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.