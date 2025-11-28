NJIT visits Eastern Michigan on 4-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -14.5; over/under…

NJIT Highlanders (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT travels to Eastern Michigan looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Eagles are 2-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 2.9.

The Highlanders are 2-4 in road games. NJIT is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 79.9 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

David Bolden is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.