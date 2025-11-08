NJIT hosts Fairfield following Sparks’ 25-point game

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (1-0) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -5.5; over/under…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (1-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces NJIT after Braden Sparks scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 76-68 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

NJIT went 6-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Fairfield finished 12-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Stags averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.