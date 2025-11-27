NJIT faces Eastern Michigan on 4-game losing streak

NJIT Highlanders (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT heads into the…

NJIT Highlanders (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT heads into the matchup against Eastern Michigan after losing four straight games.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Eastern Michigan gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-4 in road games. NJIT is sixth in the America East scoring 63.9 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is scoring 15.0 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

David Bolden is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.