NJIT defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 93-81

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bolden’s 23 points helped NJIT defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 93-81 on Saturday. Bolden also added eight…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bolden’s 23 points helped NJIT defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 93-81 on Saturday.

Bolden also added eight assists for the Highlanders (3-1). Rocco Awad scored 15 points, going 3 of 4 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Ari Fulton shot 3 of 5 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Malachi Arrington was 5 of 5 and scored 12 points with seven rebounds.

Eric Parnell finished with 18 points for the Knights (0-4). Arthur Cox added 17 points and six rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Noah Melson also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.