Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Njie scores 23 off…

Njie scores 23 off the bench, UTSA defeats Denver 84-79

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 6:22 PM

DENVER (AP) — Baboucarr Njie scored 23 points off of the bench to help lead UTSA past Denver 84-79 on Saturday.

Njie added 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-2). Jamir Simpson scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Austin Nunez shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (1-3) with 29 points and four assists. Jeremiah Burke added 23 points for Denver.

UTSA went into the half leading Denver 37-28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up