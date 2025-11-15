Njie scores 23 off the bench, UTSA defeats Denver 84-79

DENVER (AP) — Baboucarr Njie scored 23 points off of the bench to help lead UTSA past Denver 84-79 on…

DENVER (AP) — Baboucarr Njie scored 23 points off of the bench to help lead UTSA past Denver 84-79 on Saturday.

Njie added 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-2). Jamir Simpson scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Austin Nunez shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (1-3) with 29 points and four assists. Jeremiah Burke added 23 points for Denver.

UTSA went into the half leading Denver 37-28.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

