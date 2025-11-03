Nickel scores 20, leads 5 double-digit Vanderbilt scorers in 105-61 rout of Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel had 20 points, Tyler Tanner had 18, and five different players had double-digit scoring…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel had 20 points, Tyler Tanner had 18, and five different players had double-digit scoring totals for Vanderbilt in a 105-61 rout of Lipscomb in a season opener for both teams.

Vanderbilt opened the game on a 12-0 run, and took a 56-26 lead into the half.

The Commodores were ruthless from 3-point range, going 17-for-31 as a team. Nickel was 6-of-9 from distance, while Tanner was 4 for 5. AK Okereke (16 points), Tyler Harris (15 points) and Duke Miles (10 points) all had a pair of 3-pointers.

Devin McGlockton led all players with 12 rebounds.

Ross Candelino led the Bisons with 15 points. Tita Sargiunas was the only other player in double digits, adding 14 off the bench. Libscomb was held to 17-of-56 shooting from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range (6 for 26).

