Nickel leads Vanderbilt against UCF after 20-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -7.5; over/under is 167

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits UCF after Tyler Nickel scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 105-61 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

UCF went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Knights averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Vanderbilt finished 3-7 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

