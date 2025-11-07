Nickel leads Vanderbilt against UCF after 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays UCF after Tyler…

Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) at UCF Knights (1-0)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays UCF after Tyler Nickel scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 105-61 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

UCF finished 20-17 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Knights averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.

Vanderbilt finished 3-7 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Commodores averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 28.5 bench points last season.

