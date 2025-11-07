Nick Boyd scores career-high 25 points as No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northern Illinois 97-72

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the first half as No. 24…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the first half as No. 24 Wisconsin beat Northern Illinois 97-72 on Friday night.

Boyd surpassed his previous best of 24 points, set last season with San Diego State. Boyd, who also played on Florida Atlantic’s 2023 Final Four team, shot 8 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 8 from long distance.

Returning starters John Blackwell added 15 points and Nolan Winter 12 for Wisconsin (2-0), which built an early 20-5 lead.

JJ Taylor had 17 points and Jao Ituka 13 for Northern Illinois (1-1).

Wisconsin had a 36-25 rebounding edge, including 15-4 on the offensive boards and built a 21-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Badgers shot 49.2%, including 9 of 31 from distance, but 3 of 17 in the second half.

Wisconsin led 52-33 at the half despite going more than eight minutes without a field goal. Blackwell hit a jumper from the line in the closing seconds to end the scoring drought.

Boyd’s 3-pointer put the Badgers up 39-17 with 8:24 left in the half before Wisconsin missed its next six shots. The Badgers scored their next 11 points from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin hit eight of its first 10 shots, moving out to a 20-5 lead on a layin by freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas. That early advantage allowed Wisconsin to use 11 players in the half.

Wisconsin, which led the nation in free throw shooting last season at 82.6%, shot 28 for 37 for 75.7%.

