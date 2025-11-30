Nichols-Vannett leads Kennesaw State against Alabama after 20-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits…

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Alabama after Shania Nichols-Vannett scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 55-41 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Crimson Tide have gone 5-0 in home games. Alabama averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Kennesaw State is ninth in the CUSA with 9.8 assists per game led by Kailyn Fields averaging 3.6.

Alabama scores 75.9 points, 20.1 more per game than the 55.8 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 12.8 more points per game (64.5) than Alabama allows (51.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Essence Cody is shooting 62.9% and averaging 15.6 points.

Keyarah Berry is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Trynce Taylor is averaging 9.7 points.

