Nicholls State visits Valparaiso following Searles’ 20-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Valparaiso after Jaylen Searles scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 65-57 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Valparaiso finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 5.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Colonels gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

