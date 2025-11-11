Nicholls State visits Valparaiso following Searles’ 20-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)
Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Valparaiso after Jaylen Searles scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 65-57 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
Valparaiso finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 5.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.
Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Colonels gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.
