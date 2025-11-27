Nicholls State visits Tulane after Williams’ 32-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (0-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2) New Orleans; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Nicholls…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Nicholls State after Curtis Williams scored 32 points in Tulane’s 93-90 overtime win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Green Wave are 2-1 on their home court. Tulane is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels have gone 0-5 away from home. Nicholls State ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalik Dunkley averaging 2.6.

Tulane scores 76.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 80.8 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 66.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 79.3 Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Green Wave. Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.0%.

Trae English is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Dunkley is averaging 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

