Nicholls State visits Oklahoma State following Miller’s 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (0-4) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -24.5;…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-4) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -24.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Nicholls State after Vyctorius Miller scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 103-95 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Parsa Fallah leads the Cowboys with 6.2 rebounds.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.